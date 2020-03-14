Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PVH worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 21.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

