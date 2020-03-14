Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,638 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

