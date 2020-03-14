Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 81,570 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81,570 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Parsley Energy worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 110,681 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 432,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 128,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.34.

PE stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

