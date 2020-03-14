Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 86,811 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,811 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 240.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

NVT stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

