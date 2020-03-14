Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alleghany by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,067,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,191,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alleghany by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $594.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $507.64 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $758.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.