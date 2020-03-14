Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROUS. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000.

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $27.77 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

