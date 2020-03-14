Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Eaton Vance worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 818,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 617,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EV. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.