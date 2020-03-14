Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CDK Global worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in CDK Global by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

