Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth about $8,644,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after buying an additional 280,647 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Docusign by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock worth $116,814,545. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.