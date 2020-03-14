Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bank Ozk worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $92,126,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 122,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

