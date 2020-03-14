Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,535 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,520 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,411,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

CDNS opened at $62.47 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,259 shares of company stock valued at $28,377,731. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.