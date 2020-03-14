Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON opened at $47.05 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

