Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 121,851 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 847.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE HMC opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

