Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,984 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $68.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

