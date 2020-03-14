Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,086 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Bankshares by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $40.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.