Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,248 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $35.40 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.