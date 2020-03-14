Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,209 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.84.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.