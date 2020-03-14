Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,099 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,099 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $89,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 285,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $8,616,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $13.69 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

