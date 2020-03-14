Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of WU opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

