EOS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.48 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, EOS has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $6.48 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00037812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, DragonEX, Zebpay and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,614,512 coins and its circulating supply is 920,914,500 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, BitFlip, Cobinhood, CoinEx, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Coinbe, Bitfinex, ABCC, Kuna, WazirX, C2CX, OKEx, OEX, HitBTC, Ovis, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Bibox, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Poloniex, IDCM, Exrates, Huobi, EXX, RightBTC, Liqui, Upbit, CPDAX, DigiFinex, Rfinex, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Tidex, Mercatox, BigONE, GOPAX, COSS, Gate.io, LBank, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, Livecoin, BCEX, Bithumb, QBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, Kraken, Kucoin, Coindeal, Tidebit, Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit, CoinTiger, Exmo, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, DOBI trade, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Binance, Bit-Z, IDAX, BitMart, Coinone and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.