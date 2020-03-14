EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.10.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.99. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

