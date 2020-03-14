Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total value of $632,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $880,195.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,200.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $621.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $613.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $436.30 and a 52-week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

