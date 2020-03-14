Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

