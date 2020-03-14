Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:EQC opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $34.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

