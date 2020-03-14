Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQC. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of EQC opened at $30.04 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

