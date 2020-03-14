Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Rating Lowered by AltaCorp Capital

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

