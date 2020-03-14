Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $275.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $250.24 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

