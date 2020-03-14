Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Trading Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $38,233.47 and $88.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

