Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Cut to Hold at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.36 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $189,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

