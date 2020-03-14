Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

AQUA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $15.89 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

