ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0296

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $173,488.13 and approximately $1,459.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

