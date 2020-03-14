Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Exfo has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXFO. BidaskClub raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exfo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exfo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exfo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

