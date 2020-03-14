Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $471.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.