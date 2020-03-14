Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXTR stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $471.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.58.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
