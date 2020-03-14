Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Up 13.9% in February

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 39,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE XOM opened at $38.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.