Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bowie Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 226,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 4.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,379,717,000 after purchasing an additional 492,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,187,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.34 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $485.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.