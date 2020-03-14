Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.3% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.28. 34,981,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,559,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

