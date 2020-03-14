Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $303.55 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $255.70 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,789 shares of company stock worth $47,039,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

