Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.33% of Fate Therapeutics worth $34,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after acquiring an additional 571,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.