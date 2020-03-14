Financial Contrast: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) versus Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -8.15% -33.56% -6.29% Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conifer and Watford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $96.00 million 0.29 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -1.72 Watford $687.36 million 0.55 $62.54 million $2.00 9.58

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watford, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Conifer and Watford, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20

Watford has a consensus price target of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Watford’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Conifer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watford beats Conifer on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

