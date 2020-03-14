Financial Review: Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CalAmp has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technical Communications has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and Technical Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -3.36% 6.90% 2.20% Technical Communications 6.07% 24.10% 14.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CalAmp and Technical Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $363.80 million 0.48 $18.40 million N/A N/A Technical Communications $7.02 million 0.61 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Technical Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Technical Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CalAmp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Technical Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CalAmp and Technical Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 1 2 4 0 2.43 Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 167.45%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Technical Communications.

Summary

Technical Communications beats CalAmp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers. In addition, the company offers CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, construction, and utilities markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program and an international network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital presence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

