First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 25,560,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

FHN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,237,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,385,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,669 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 914,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

