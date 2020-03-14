Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.28.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $61,718,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $8,758,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Five Below by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.59. Five Below has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $148.21.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.