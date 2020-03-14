Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $738.42 million and a PE ratio of -22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

