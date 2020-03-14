FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,588 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FleetCor Technologies worth $52,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.20.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $235.46 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.26 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.46.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

