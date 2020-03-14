Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,583 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Flex worth $37,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,118 shares of company stock worth $2,859,321. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

