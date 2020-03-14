Flit Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,918.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Flit Token has a market cap of $69,317.99 and $15,918.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00655949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00032971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011127 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com.

Flit Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

