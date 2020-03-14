FlypMe (FYP) Trading 53.9% Lower Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. FlypMe has a market cap of $114,947.73 and $121.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00112382 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

