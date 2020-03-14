Fmr LLC Acquires 190,701 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,701 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.23% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM opened at $1.73 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $452.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

