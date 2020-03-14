Fmr LLC Acquires 217,465 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1,380.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,465 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Societe Generale downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Barclays stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.80%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.