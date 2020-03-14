Fmr LLC Acquires 7,036 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

